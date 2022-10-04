An investigation was underway Tuesday after a man was fatally shot in Koreatown late Monday night.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 7th Street and New Hampshire Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Arriving officers were initially unable to locate a victim, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Radtke said.

A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound was eventually found down in a planter outside of an apartment building.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Radtke said.

The gunman was described only as an adult male who was wearing dark clothing.

He fled the scene in a dark colored SUV that was traveling southbound.

No further details about the shooting, or the suspect, were immediately available.