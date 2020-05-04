Kroger to test all workers at its chains after coronavirus outbreak at Hollywood Ralphs

Protestors holds signs that read “May Day” and “Sick out” outside a Ralphs store in Hollywood on May 1, 2020. (KTLA)

The largest U.S. grocery chain has announced it will provide free coronavirus testing for all its frontline associates amid an outbreak at one of its stores in Southern California.

Kroger, which operates multiple supermarket chains, including Kroger, Ralphs and Food4Less, said Monday that it will begin offering the testing this month through its healthcare division, Kroger Health. The tests will be provided through a combination of self-administered kits and public drive-thru sites, the company said.

“The resilience of the Kroger family is unparalleled, and we’re doing all we can to keep our team healthy and safe,” Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, said in a statement. “The widespread availability of diagnostic testing will now allow our associates to feel more empowered and knowledgeable about their health, creating safer stores and facilities.”

The company did not immediately respond to questions about how many employees are considered frontline associates and how many will be tested as a result of the announcement.

