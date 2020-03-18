KROQ’s Kevin Ryder, formerly of the ‘Kevin and Bean Show,’ says he was fired, escorted from building

Kevin Ryder (L) and Allie Mac Kay speak during an interview at KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 9, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Radio personality Kevin Ryder, best known for his time on the “Kevin and Bean Show,” tweeted Wednesday morning that he and the rest of his current morning show team have been fired from Los Angeles radio station KROQ.

Ryder, who is the centerpiece of the rebranded “Kevin in the Morning With Allie & Jensen” offered some possible reasons for the firing.

“Why did KROQ fire all of us on the morning show?” his tweet read. “I assume it’s the ratings, which were down. The economy because it’s down. But it’s a pretty crappy way to treat people.”

In a later tweet, Ryder said that three people were sent to the building to escort him out.

One last thing.



There are 3 guys here to throw me out of the building.

(I couldn't make this up)



Not necessary. Leaving. :)



Love all of you... — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) March 18, 2020

Co-host Jensen Karp also confirmed the firings on his Twitter account and thanked the audience for listening.

“The good news? I don’t have to hear Chili Peppers anymore,” he tweeted.

Allie Mac Kay described the firing as the company deciding to “permanently social distance” itself from the morning show. Mac Kay was a features reporter at KTLA who left the station in 2014.

KROQ is owned by Entercom Communications Corporation.

KTLA has reached out for a statement.