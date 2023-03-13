Television viewers in Los Angeles and elsewhere will soon be able to watch “L.A.’s Very Own,” KTLA, streaming on YouTube TV.

On Monday, KTLA’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, announced a multi-year agreement with YouTube TV to carry its 59 stations, including 29 CW affiliates and four independent stations. Nexstar’s cable news network, NewsNation, will also be available.

Launch dates have not yet been announced.

“Many viewers have written to KTLA asking to watch us on this platform. This agreement will give YouTube TV subscribers a way to spend time with the KTLA personalities they love and watch the great local news and programming that we produce each week,” said Janene Drafs, KTLA’s Vice President and General Manager. “With the most locally produced programming in Southern California, KTLA truly is L.A.’s Very Own.”

KTLA produces 17 hours of local programming each weekday, including 15.5 hours of live news. The station also broadcasts special events including the Rose Parade, the Los Angeles Marathon, telethons, and locally hosted red carpet shows from the Academy Awards and Emmys.

CW network primetime programming, sports and entertainment will also be available on KTLA’s YouTube TV channel.

Nexstar is the largest broadcast ownership group in the nation with stations in 116 U.S. markets.

“These agreements with YouTube TV underscore the importance of Nexstar’s national and local content on its platform,” said Tom Carter, Nexstar’s Chief Operating Officer. “Not only will Nexstar’s 40 CBS-affiliated stations continue being carried on YouTube TV, but for the first time Nexstar’s 59 CW, MyNetworkTV, and independent stations will be carried on the platform, bringing Nexstar’s CBS, The CW Network, and MyNetworkTV content, as well as local news, weather, sports, and other proprietary and syndicated content to YouTube TV subscribers in local markets across the country.”