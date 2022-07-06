KTLA celebrated the station’s 75th anniversary at Pink’s Hot Dogs on Tuesday, offering viewers the famous chili dogs for 75 cents.

But it was all for a good cause, with KTLA donating $10,000 to LA Family Housing, an agency that provides homeless support services. On top of that, Pink’s also donated all proceeds from the chili dogs Tuesday along with $2,500 to the organization.

“Who doesn’t love a Pink’s hot dog and ending homelessness? Thanks to Pink’s, KTLA, and the Nexstar Charitable Foundation, we get to enjoy both today!” said Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, President and CEO of LA Family Housing. “Their generosity, along with every customer who visits Pink’s on July 5th, will help fund the critically-needed housing and services we need to move more of our unhoused neighbors home.”

If you would like to donate to LA Family Housing, visit https://lafh.org/donate.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on July 5, 2022.