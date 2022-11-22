KTLA-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Los Angeles area and the most watched local news broadcaster in Southern California, today launched its new state-of-the-art studio and news set during the afternoon newscast.

The new set has a variety of features unique to the market, including a nearly 360-degree lay-out and the ability to transition on-camera between the studio and an outside patio location. The set installation is part of a year-long celebration of KTLA’s 75th anniversary as the first commercial TV station west of the Mississippi river, debuting its first broadcast on January 22nd, 1947.

“This investment enhances the storytelling capabilities of our already talented journalists at KTLA and it will further elevate our connection with our loyal local viewers in Southern California,” said Matthew Rosenfeld, Nexstar’s Senior Vice President and Regional Manager. “It also exemplifies Nexstar’s unwavering commitment to local news.”

“The goal from the beginning was for our set to reflect the special feeling that is Southern California,”said Janene Drafs, KTLA’s Vice President, and General Manager. “From design to construction, each element was created to celebrate what makes So Cal, our viewers and KTLA special. I am so proud of our efforts and know they will support and enhance our market leading news coverage.”

The high-tech set utilizes over forty, 86-inch HD monitors on the back wall video array and several presentation areas. In addition, there are five large LED panel displays for the main anchor desk area, weather center, and additional performance area.

“We know our viewers connect with KTLA anchors and reporters like no other station in Southern California,” added Pete Saiers, News Director, KTLA 5 News. “We wanted a set that represented that special relationship of being ‘LA’s Very Own’. Our thanks to Nexstar and the local designers who made it happen.”

The set was locally designed and constructed by Los Angeles based firms, Jeff Hall Design Group, and IDF Studio Scenery.

KTLA 5, known as “LA’s Very Own,” is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST). The station was the first broadcast television station located west of the Mississippi River, signing-on in January 1947. In 2022, KTLA 5 is celebrating its 75th year on-air.