YouTube TV subscribers can now watch L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 streaming 24/7.

KTLA went live on YouTube TV this week after the station’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, reached a multi-year deal with the streaming service to carry its 59 television stations and Nexstar’s cable news network, NewsNation.

KTLA produces 17 hours of local programming each weekday, including 15.5 hours of live news. The station also broadcasts special events including the Rose Parade, the Los Angeles Marathon, telethons and locally hosted red carpet shows from the Academy Awards and Emmys.

CW network primetime programming, sports and entertainment will is also available on KTLA’s YouTube TV channel to viewers in the Los Angeles television market.

Nexstar is the largest broadcast ownership group in the nation with stations in 116 U.S. markets.