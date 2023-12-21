KTLA-TV, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s local television station serving the Los Angeles television market, announced today that it will host “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024,” a live New Year’s Eve special on Sunday, December 31, 2023, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT.

The extravaganza will feature musical performances, special entertainment, and a countdown to midnight across all four time zones. Viewers will be treated to the midnight ball-drop in New York City, and spectacular firework shows from Dallas’ Reunion Tower and from Denver’s downtown area, as well as a 10-minute firework show launched from the rooftops of nine Las Vegas Strip hotels.

The women may have rocked the stage in 2023, but watch out, THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN to ring in the New Year LAS VEGAS STYLE! The hot 90s boy band, 98 Degrees, is back together to ring in the New Year, performing for the first time anywhere their newest song, “I Got You,” at the stroke of midnight Pacific Time! The popular band will be back in the spotlight playing their greatest hits. The classics, like “My Everything,” “The Hardest Thing” and “Because of You,” all are part of the soundtrack of our lives. This sensational nostalgic nineties band highlights the show, which is hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian and actor, Michael Yo, and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak from Treasure Island. 98 Degrees will perform in front of an audience at the Palms Casino Resort, Ghostbar, in Las Vegas.

98 Degrees (Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, and Drew Lachey) said, “We are thrilled and excited to ring in 2024 with The Palms Resort and Casino and Nexstar, which has aired the hottest New Year’s Eve special over the last couple of years. Tune in to see us perform some of our classic hits, our new upcoming single, and some other surprises!”

The broadcast will be delivered to more than 16.5 million U.S. households and air live in 14 Nexstar television markets (Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO, Sacramento, CA, Portland, OR, San Diego, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, Albuquerque, NM, Fresno, CA, Honolulu, HI, Colorado Springs, CO, Bakersfield, CA, and Grand Junction, CO).

Local viewers in each of the 14 markets may also stream “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024,” as well as other exclusive bonus content, live on the stations’ digital and streaming platforms.

Viewers and VIP party guests will ring in the new year with live musical performances by the singing sensation Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with performances by Berlin, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

At midnight Pacific time, eight minutes of fireworks will be launched from the rooftops of nine resorts along the Las Vegas strip. Partygoers, family, and friends will have the opportunity to share their own personal New Year’s Eve merry-making experiences and holiday wishes using #VegasNYE on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

“For almost three decades, the hard-working team at Nexstar has been dedicated to creating an unforgettable New Year’s Eve,” said Andy Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “Viewers and partygoers watching ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2024’ are getting top-notch entertainment and we are excited to celebrate the joyous occasion of ringing in the new year with almost 17 million U.S. households in 14 Nexstar television markets.”

“‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2024’ is not only great fun for the people here in Vegas, but it’s great fun for the viewers who watch us at home or follow us online,” said Jay Howell, Vice President, and General Manager of KLAS-TV. “The guest list is amazing. And the Nexstar/KTLA/KLAS team that puts it together has really outdone themselves this year. It’s a fantastic way to kick off the new year!”

