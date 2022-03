Hours after being forced to evacuate the city of Lviv, Ukraine, due to Russian airstrikes, KTLA’s Christina Pascucci provided an update on her group’s harrowing escape and described the privilege she felt being able to tell the stories of those Ukrainians who are doing all they can to defend their homeland.

Pedro Rivera, Cher Calvin and Christina Pascucci report for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 18, 2022.