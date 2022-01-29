KTLA’s Lynette Romero raises money for Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her late mother

KTLA’s Lynette Romero lost her mother, Viola, to dementia this week.

“I’m so very grateful and yes, sad. But tomorrow morning when the sun rises I’ll feel her love and remember her laughter,” Lynette wrote on Instagram.

About nine years ago, Viola moved to Los Angeles from Colorado to be near her daughter, making it easier for Lynette and her family to care for Viola after her dementia diagnosis.

Last year, Lynette helped Viola celebrate her 91st birthday.

“Dementia clouded her mind but the love in her heart was so clear. Even when she didn’t know us she knew we loved her… May the sun set on all dementia very soon,” Lynette said.

In lieu of flowers, Lynette and her family are raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Click here to learn more about Viola Romero and the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission.