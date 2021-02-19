KTLA’s ‘Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet’ – Episode Eight

Episode Eight – The Technology of Tomorrow

Now that NASA’s next Mars rover has reached The Red Planet, the real scientific mission can begin. Perseverance is packed with several state-of-the-art science projects, it will use to experiment on the surface of Mars. As KTLA’s Glen Walker shows us, those endeavors could change the future of space travel, by putting The Technology of Tomorrow to the test, today.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on February 19, 2021.