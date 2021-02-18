KTLA’s ‘Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet’ – Episode Seven

Episode Seven— Stop, Drop & Rove

After a long 7-month cruise across the cosmos, NASA’s Perseverance Rover has finally reached The Red Planet. And it’s a hazardous landing for the history books. Traveling at over 12 thousand miles an hour, it’s auto-programmed to stop, drop & rove. KTLA’s Steve Kuzj shows us just what the rover had to go through, to survive the “7 Minutes of Terror” upon arrival into the Martian atmosphere.

To watch our complete series, visit ktla.com/perseverance

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on February 18, 2021.