L.A. activist Marc Ching, his foundation exaggerated stories of animal abuse, vets and rescuers say

Sedna Moseley poses with a large photo of her dog Riley, whom she adopted as a puppy, in this undated photo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Days after an abandoned puppy was found near a San Bernardino elementary school with acid burns on its face, animal activist Marc Ching posted a devastating update on his charity’s Facebook page.

The brown floppy-eared dog named Riley, who would later become the namesake of an animal-rights bill, also had been sodomized, he wrote.

“I bawled my brains out,” said Sedna Moseley, the dog’s foster owner, who at the time worked as a veterinarian technician at Loma Linda Animal Hospital. “I remember just thinking, how could somebody do this?”

But Moseley, who went on to adopt Riley, learned later that examinations by two veterinarians determined Ching’s claim that the dog had been sodomized had no merit.

