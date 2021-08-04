L.A. activist Marc Ching pleads no contest to practicing veterinary medicine without a license

Founder of Animal Hope and Wellness Marc Ching attends The Fluffball 2015 at The Little Door on Oct. 3, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images for The Fluffball Foundation)

Hollywood-backed animal rescuer Marc Ching has pleaded no contest to practicing veterinary medicine without a license in a case brought after a Times investigation exposed disturbing practices at his pet store and charity.

Los Angeles prosecutors alleged that Ching, owner of pet food shop the Petstaurant, endangered the lives of sick pets by encouraging their owners to treat them with herbs and diet regimens instead of traditional medicine.

“Just as you wouldn’t want an unlicensed doctor providing medical treatment to you or a loved one, the unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine is just as serious an issue for our beloved animals,” City Atty. Mike Feuer said in a statement announcing Tuesday’s plea. “It is a matter of health and safety.”

Six other misdemeanor charges — including one count each of manufacturing and packaging pet food without a license, unlawfully selling products that were falsely advertised, unlawfully selling food that was adulterated and unlawfully selling food that was misbranded, and two counts of false advertising — were dismissed.

