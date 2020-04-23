L.A. acts to keep some laid-off workers from being replaced by newer, cheaper labor

Hotels, sports arenas and selected other businesses that imposed layoffs in recent weeks could be required to offer those jobs to their former employees once they start rehiring, under a proposal backed Wednesday by the Los Angeles City Council.

Council members voted 15-0 to draft an ordinance requiringemployers in the hospitality, property management and other targeted industries to reach out to their pool of workers who lost jobs during the coronavirus outbreak, with rehiring based on seniority.

The measure is meant to ensure that workers — especially those who are older and more experienced — are not replaced by newer, cheaper labor once the economy rebounds, said Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who represents the west San Fernando Valley.

“This is really important to protect vulnerable workers who’ve had these jobs for a long time, have given to the company,” he said. “It makes sense for us to provide them basic protections so that they know that when this pandemic is over, their company will take them back.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.