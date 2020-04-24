Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

L.A. allows construction projects to continue amid mass closures over virus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The sounds of electric saws and hammering filled a narrow street in Pacific Palisades on a recent morning.

Crews wearing protective masks worked on the roof and patio of a sprawling home under construction on the corner. Building permits show it will be about 17,000 square feet and include a sport court, swimming pool and a 1,500-square-foot auxiliary residence.

On a nearby lot, workers scurried around the dirt yard and scaffolding of another imposing home underway. And across the street, excavation continued on the basement for a planned “resort-inspired” home with two swimming pools that’s on the market for $14.8 million.

The coronavirus pandemic left millions ordered to stay home, emptied highways and spurred record unemployment filings. But construction projects of every shape and size — deemed essential by the state and allowed to proceed by Los Angeles — have continued across the area.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter