L.A. allows construction projects to continue amid mass closures over virus

The sounds of electric saws and hammering filled a narrow street in Pacific Palisades on a recent morning.

Crews wearing protective masks worked on the roof and patio of a sprawling home under construction on the corner. Building permits show it will be about 17,000 square feet and include a sport court, swimming pool and a 1,500-square-foot auxiliary residence.

On a nearby lot, workers scurried around the dirt yard and scaffolding of another imposing home underway. And across the street, excavation continued on the basement for a planned “resort-inspired” home with two swimming pools that’s on the market for $14.8 million.

The coronavirus pandemic left millions ordered to stay home, emptied highways and spurred record unemployment filings. But construction projects of every shape and size — deemed essential by the state and allowed to proceed by Los Angeles — have continued across the area.

