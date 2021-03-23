L.A. and O.C. meet orange tier requirements; wider reopenings could happen as early as next week

Los Angeles and Orange counties are entering uncharted waters, as a receding coronavirus wave has both regions on the precipice of further reopenings than ever before.

The two counties, the state’s largest and third-largest in population, have now banked one week’s worth of data necessary to progress into the orange tier — a move that would allow a more significant and widespread unlocking of businesses and other public spaces.

Their progression, which could happen as soon as next week if their metrics hold steady, would accelerate the recent dash up the state’s reopening ladder.

The past few weeks have seen the vast majority of California counties improve to the point that they’ve been able to cast off the state’s tightest restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Read the full story on L.A. Times.com.