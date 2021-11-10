L.A. and Orange counties have 30 of the priciest ZIP codes in the U.S., report shows

The main home on the Beverly Hills property Jeff Bezos acquired from media mogul David Geffen for a then-record $165 million is seen on Feb. 13, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

As Southern California home prices continue to shatter records month after month, it may not come as a huge surprise to local residents that the region dominates a newly released list of the priciest ZIP codes in the U.S.

The rankings, compiled by real estate data company Property Shark, revealed the top 100 ZIP codes for the most expensive median sale prices for 2021.

Of those, 21 are located in Los Angeles County, making it the hottest county for real estate not just in high-priced California, but in all of America, according to Property Shark.

Beverly Hills’ iconic 90210 ZIP code was the county’s most expensive, with a median sale price of $4,125,000 — good for sixth in the rankings. Santa Monica’s 90402 ZIP code also made it to the top 10, coming in at eighth with a median price of $4,058,000.

The city of L.A. itself also featured six of the costliest areas in the U.S., with Pacific Palisades’ 90272 ZIP code leading the pack at a $3,250,000 median sale price.

Orange County, meanwhile, placed fourth in the state with nine of the most expensive ZIP codes; aside from L.A., it fell just behind Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the O.C., the highest ranked areas were located in Huntington Beach (90742) and Newport Beach (92662) — placing them 14th and 15th respectively on the list, with median sale prices of $3,625,000 and $3,577,000.

Overall, California ZIP codes comprised a staggering 70% of the rankings, while claiming six of the top 10 spots on the list. (California had 89 in total, factoring in that the list contains 127 ZIP codes due to ties.)

Topping it all for a fifth consecutive year is Atherton (94027) in San Mateo County, which had a median sale price of $7,475,000, according to Property Shark.

In fact, The Bay Area had the most on the list, with a total of 47. San Diego, meanwhile, had three.

Here is the list of Los Angeles and Orange county ZIP codes that were featured in the top 100.

6. 90210 (Beverly Hills) – $4,125,000

8. 90402 (Santa Monica) – $4,058,000

14. 90742 (Huntington Beach) – $3,625,000

15. 92662 (Newport Beach) – $3,577,000

19. 92657 (Newport Beach) – $3,365,000

20. 92661 (Newport Beach) – $3,293,000

21. 90265 (Malibu) – $3,250,000

21. 90272 (Los Angeles) – $3,250,000

32. 90266 (Manhattan Beach) – $2,910,000

36. 92625 (Corona del Mar) – $2,695,000

40. 91108 (San Marino) – $2,490,000

41. 92651 (Laguna Beach) – $2,475,000

42. 90077 (Los Angeles) – $2,460,000

43. 90212 (Beverly Hills) – $2,429,000

52. 90049 (Los Angeles) – $2,165,000

53. 90274 (Rolling Hills) – $2,118,000

54. 92660 (Newport Beach) – $2,111,000

58. 91008 (Bradbury) – $2,000,000

59. 90048 (Los Angeles )- $1,985,000

59. 91436 (Encino) – $1,985,000

60. 90254 (Hermosa Beach) – $1,980,000

65. 91302 (Calabasas) – $1,925,000

68. 90291 (Venice) – $1,907,000

69. 91011 (La Canada Flintridge) – $1,900,000

69. 90036 (Los Angeles) – $1,900,000

74. 90211 (Beverly Hills) – $1,850,000

76. 92663 (Newport Beach) – $1,845,000

79. 90232 (Culver City) – $1,819,000

95. 92861 (Villa Park) – $1,650,000

98. 90027 (Los Angeles) – $1,640,000

Property Shark’s full list can be found here while the methodology for the report can be found here.