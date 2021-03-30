L.A. and Orange counties on verge of orange tier, easing more coronavirus-related restrictions

Los Angeles and Orange counties have passed a new marker on what they hope is a return to normalcy from the coronavirus, clearing the way for them to further relax restrictions on businesses and activities.

Effective Wednesday, both counties will officially move into California’s orange tier — the third step in the state’s reopening process, state health officials announced Tuesday.

It was a significant move for the heavily populated regions, neither of which has yet managed to get the number of new infections low enough to progress this far through the four-category, color-coded blueprint that the state unveiled seven months ago.

County officials said the incremental victory was a hard fought gain in the battle against COVID-19 — and a testament to how both individual actions and the collective vigilance of residents and businesses helped turn the tide of the pandemic following a brutal fall and winter wave.

