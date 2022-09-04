Hail and fast-moving winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties on Sunday. This comes as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California.

The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles north of Wrightwood, and was moving west at 10 mph The other thunderstorm was in San Bernardino County near I-15, which lies between Victorville And Barstow. That storm was moving west at 20 mph.

For L.A. County, the areas affected are:

Lake Los Angeles

Palmdale

Pearblossom

Llano

Littlerock

Valyermo

Highway 138 between Llano and the San Bernardino County line

For San Bernardino County, the areas affected are:

Victorville

Apple Valley

I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow

Adelanto

Helendale

Oro Grande

The warning for San Bernardino County is set to expire at 4:15 p.m., while the warning for L.A. County is set to expire at 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service announced.

For protection, the organization encourages people to move to “an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.” Residents in these areas should prepare for wind damage to roofs and elsewhere.

Heavy rain was also seen in Lake Arrowhead for the second day. Residents trying to beat the heat and celebrate Labor Day weekend were surprised by the flood and thunderstorms.