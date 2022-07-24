Cats and dogs from Los Angeles Animal Services were available for visiting and adopting during an event in Manhattan Beach Sunday.

The event was organized by L.A. animal services with support from Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers.

The adoption event comes as L.A. Animal Services faces a shortage of kennel space and cramped conditions for the hundreds of dogs, cats and other pets in their care.

Officials for Animal Services called the conditions at local shelters a crisis, and adopters and fosters are desperately needed.

The adoption event was held at the Skechers store in Manhattan Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about adopting a pet from an L.A. shelter, click here.

There’s also a “home-to-home” program, where animal services will help find a new home for a pet without having it enter a shelter. You can also donate to Animal Services, or share posts of adoptable pets on social media.

Skechers is headquartered in the South Bay and Petco love is a nonprofit organization that aims to save pet lives through grants, medical services and adoption resources.