Los Angeles Animal Services wants you to bring home a new four-legged family member, so they are holding their first-ever adoption event at Dodger Stadium this Saturday and reducing fees to make that happen.

The agency will be setting up an off-site adoption center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dodgers Center Field Plaza located at 1000 Vin Scully Drive.

Dodger greats Orel Hershiser, Jaime Jarrin and Jorge Jarrin will be there to meet guests. Three-time Emmy-winning “Lucky Dog” host Brandon McMillan will also be in attendance to offer simple dog training tips.

The Dodger Stadium event will take place on Saturday only, but the reduced fees will continue through Sunday at one of the six L.A. Animal Services Centers or at the Monty and Friends Pet Adoption Drive at 1632 Bellevue Avenue.

Adoption fees for all dogs will be $51 – not including their license – and $75 for puppies. Adoption fees for cats will be waived entirely thanks to a grant from the ASPCA, the agency stated in a news release.

You can view the dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets available for adoption by going to the L.A. Animal Services website.