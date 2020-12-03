L.A. approves $1B ‘mini-city’ in west San Fernando Valley with sports arena, hotels, office and apartment units

A developer won approval on Dec. 2, 2020, to build a mixed-use project in Warner Center with hotels, a sports arena, an office tower and more than 1,400 homes. (Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield via L.A. Time)

The Los Angeles City Council cleared the way Wednesday for a sprawling development planned for the west San Fernando Valley, signing off on a new sports arena, two hotels, a 28-story office tower and more than 1,400 new apartments.

On a 14-0 vote, the council approved Promenade 2035, which is expected to cost more than $1 billion, replacing a closed shopping mall in Warner Center with a new “downtown district” featuring a supermarket, public plazas, high-density housing and a 10,000-seat entertainment and sports venue.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who represents the area, said the project’s combination of restaurants, stores, homes and workspaces makes it “the future of green planning.”

Promenade 2035 will offer a “mini-city … within this larger city,” he said, “where you can get your culture and entertainment and jobs and work — all in a smaller area for less of a smaller carbon footprint.”

