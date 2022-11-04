The Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia was evacuated and closed Friday afternoon after three bears were seen in the expansive area.

A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m.

The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish and Wildlife officials responded, agency spokesman Tim Daly told KTLA.

The bears were apparently sleeping and two conflict specialists were working to determine how to best help the bears find their way to a suitable environment, Daly said.

Officials hope to dart the bears in order to move them.

Sky5 was over the area amid the response, but did not spot the bears.

No further details were available Friday.