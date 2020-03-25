L.A. Archdiocese closes all churches indefinitely in hopes of easing coronavirus danger

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez leads an online Sunday Service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on March 22, 2020. (Credit: Apu Gomes / AFP / Getty Images)

Citing danger from the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Archdiocese announced Tuesday it was closing all its churches until further notice.

The decision was made in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus, church officials said. The order began Tuesday.

“Our community of faith is fully committed to doing all we can to limit the spread of this global public health threat,” Archbishop Jose H. Gomez said. “We are taking these extraordinary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the faithful and the public, as well as all who continue to serve in our parishes and ministries.”

Earlier this month, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced it was lifting the obligation of attending Sunday Mass from its parishioners.

