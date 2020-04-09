L.A. area fast-food workers stage drive-thru protest, call on McDonald’s to improve conditions amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hundreds of Los Angele-area fast food workers are protesting outside a Hyde Park neighborhood McDonald’s Thursday to demand better safety measures and pay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers scheduled a drive-thru strike line to form at 7 a.m., incorporating social distancing practices, at the McDonalds located at 7123 Crenshaw Boulevard, a news release from organizers stated.

“We don’t want to die and we don’t want anyone in our families to die because McDonald’s is putting its profits ahead of our safety,” Bartolome Perez, who has been on strike since Sunday, said in the news release.

Thursday’s strike was inspired by a similar event held at a different McDonald’s location Sunday.

Video from outside that restaurant, also located on Crenshaw Boulevard, showed dozens of protesters inside their vehicles driving around the restaurant, repeatedly honking their horns.

The organizers said Sunday’s strike began because a worker at the McDonald’s tested positive for COVID-19. KTLA has not been able to verify that information.

Workers are calling for more masks, gloves, soap and $3 per hour hazard pay in addition to two weeks’ paid quarantine time for workers exposed to COVID-19.

McDonald’s workers will be joined Thursday by employees from Burger King, Taco Bell, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Subway, Popeye’s, El Pollo Loco and WaBa Grill, according to the news release.

A second fast-food workers’ strike will also be taking place in the Bay Area at 9 a.m., organizers said.

KTLA has reached out to McDonald’s but has yet to receive a statement.

The company has said in prior statements that they have made hand sanitizer available to employees, have increased cleaning at their restaurants and that workers can receive emergency paid leave.