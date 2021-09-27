L.A.-area gas prices still on the rise after Labor Day, hit highest level this year

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gas prices in Southern California are at their highest level this year, with the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Los Angeles and Long Beach area at $4.41 this week, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

That’s up one cent from a week ago, and one cent from a month ago, but actually $ 1.20 more than this time last year, said AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe.

Typically prices dip after the Labor Day holiday, when many families end their summer travel. But Shupe says there’s lingering concern over COVID-19 and crude oil prices, putting upward pressure on prices at the pump. 

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 27, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News