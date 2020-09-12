L.A.-area hotels filling up again as stir-crazy locals seek vacation close to home

Marie Salcido, left, and Brian Droz, both of San Francisco, set up their laptops poolside at the Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles in 2020. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

After months of working from her Santa Monica apartment during the pandemic, Devon Belter was feeling mentally drained and antsy to get away for a few days.

Instead of venturing to a far-off vacation spot, the 29-year-old marketing director booked two nights at the beachside Hotel Erwin in nearby Venice — a 10-minute drive from her home. There she ordered drinks by the pool, took strolls on the beach and basked in the glory of not washing dishes for two days.

“I feel like this sounds so silly, but I felt creatively rejuvenated,” she said.

Belter’s home-bound anxiety is not unique, and hotels, restaurants and other Los Angeles hospitality businesses are trying to capitalize on the sentiment by promoting packages and discounts for locals who want to get away but are too put off by the pandemic to board an airplane.

A graph shows hotel occupancy rates from January to August 2020 in the Los Angeles area. (L.A. Times)