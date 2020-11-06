L.A.-area man in custody after allegedly threatening mass shooting if Biden wins: Sources

A Los Angeles area man who took to social media to threaten a mass shooting if Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential election has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Times.

The man was handcuffed by members of a task force led by federal and local law enforcement agencies and detained inside a vehicle Friday. Investigators were searching his home for evidence of any means he has to carry out any form of attack, the sources said.

“The FBI is aware of the reported threats, and we’re working with our partners. The subject is being evaluated by state officials. The federal government has not made any arrest nor filed charges at this time,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement.

Federal officials declined to comment further.

