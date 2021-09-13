L.A.-area post offices hosting job fairs to fill 40,000 seasonal positions

With the anticipation of a busy holiday season, the United States Postal Service is hiring more than 40,000 seasonal workers and hosting job fairs around the Los Angeles area.

The seasonal employment opportunities include, but are not limited to, city and rural mail carriers, mail handlers and drivers. The USPS says the holiday season is the agency’s peak season for mail and package deliveries.

“Our entire organization is focused on delivering a successful holiday season. To make this happen, we need great people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation,” Louis DeJoy, CEO and Postmaster General, said in a statement. “The Postal Service offers many opportunities for seasonal employment. For many, a seasonal role can be the start of an exciting career with the Postal Service.”

To support the seasonal hiring effort, the Postal Service is hosting 58 job fairs in select cities across the country, with several in the Los Angeles area beginning on Tuesday.

Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Los Angeles Processing & Distribution Center, 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90052

Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rancho Cucamonga Post Office, 10950 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91729

Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Monica Post Office, 1653 7 th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Van Nuys Post Office, 15701 Sherman Oaks Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406

Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Los Angeles Post Office, 11270 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Irvine Post Office, 15642 Sand Canyon Ave., Irvine, CA 92619

Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the US Vets/Cabrillo Villages, 2001 River Ave., Long Beach, CA 90810

Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Pedro Post Office, 839 S. Beacon St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the La Puente Post Office, 15310 E. Elliott Ave, La Puente, CA 91747

Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paramount Post Office, 7200 Somerset Blvd., Paramount, CA 90723

Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Los Feliz Post Office, 1825 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

USPS officials said the job fairs will be walk-in events and postal service human resources personnel will be on-hand to assist with benefit, qualification and application questions. Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.

To apply for an open position, or to get more information on job fairs, visit usps.com/hiring.