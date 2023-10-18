Two suspects in retail theft crimes across Los Angeles were arrested last week by an LAPD task force, the police department announced Tuesday.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department Organized Retail Crime Task Force served search warrants at two Los Angeles area homes on Oct. 12.

They were targeting suspects who were identified as being involved in retail thefts from stores in Los Angeles, Carson, Lakewood and other surrounding cities, according to an LAPD news release.

The suspects, identified as Daronica Harris and Quenda Scott, were taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of grand theft with active Ramey warrants.

Harris and Scott remain in custody on $150,000 bail, according to the news release.

Two additional suspects who were not identified were also arrested in connection with the operation.

One of the suspects had an outstanding felony warrant and the other was arrested on suspicion of identity theft.

Officers found a loaded gun that had been reported stolen and about $1,800 in cash. Smash-and-grab tools and numerous stolen items from local stores were also found, police said.

At the time of the news release, about $4,500 in stolen merchandise had been returned to the victimized retailers.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.