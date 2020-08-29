L.A.-area salons must keep doors closed as other counties are allowed to resume indoor services

Just hours after state officials allowed California’s salons to again offer indoor services during the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles County Health Department said salons within its jurisdiction can’t open their doors just yet.

L.A. County salons with outdoor spaces have been able to offer services outside, but not ones that involve any chemical processes.

“I was drafting a letter to all of my clients to let them know,” said Dani Lyn of Trim, a Salon in Studio City. “And then all of a sudden, I find out that we aren’t allowed to open indoors again. Again.”

The L.A. County Department of Public Health’s decision to keep the region’s salons and malls closed came as the state announced new guidelines in the reopening of businesses. L.A. County continues to report much of COVID-19 cases in the state.

A chart from the state of California’s website shows the four tiers of a framework announced on Aug. 28, 2020 for the reopening businesses.

“Since County orders may be more restrictive than State guidance, all current restrictions remain in place until @lapublichealth and the [L.A. County Board of Supervisors] have an opportunity to review the suggested guidance from the State and take actions that are appropriate for our County,” the department said in a tweet Friday.

Meanwhile, salons and malls in Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties can reopen with modifications starting Monday.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 29, 2020.