Angelenos woke up to wet roads Wednesday thanks to a series of overnight thunderstorms.

Video showed light rain falling around the Southland during the early morning hours, including on the 405 Freeway near LAX as KTLA’s Drive 5 was passing through at 5:30 a.m.

The rain and lightning were expected to taper off during the morning hours but forecasters are calling for a chance of thunderstorms to return later in the afternoon.

Showers will be possible in most areas, including the coast and valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be highly variable, with anywhere from zero to one inch of rain being predicted.

Brief heavy downpours during thunderstorms could bring dangerous lightning and flooding to some areas, the Weather Service warned.

The weather system may also bring gusty winds Wednesday.

Another chance of rain is expected to reach the Southland on Saturday.