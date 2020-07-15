L.A. area youth cheerleading team raises funds to compete

The L.A. Cheer Extreme CoverGirls are raising money to compete in cheerleading competitions.

The group of 13 girls, ages 7 to 10, practice in South Los Angeles and compete year-round, even winning a national tournament in Las Vegas last year.

Many of the girls come from low-income and single parent households and can’t afford expenses that come with cheerleading, such as uniforms, sneakers and travel and competition costs.

They are raising money through a GoFundMe page to help with some of the cost.

“The best thing about this is for our girls we are giving them an outlet to come out, to build self-esteem, to be encouraged to be best they can be in a world that seems like its upside down right now,” said Sabra Price, whose daughter is on the team.

Parents say the sport is teaching their daughters discipline, leadership and teamwork.

“If we keep our girls in the cheer and the sports at the parks and all that, it’ll keep them off the streets,” said Larry Price, whose daughter is also on the team.