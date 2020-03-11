L.A. Art Book Fair at MOCA canceled over coronavirus fears

The L.A. Art Book Fair, which typically draws more than 30,000 each year to the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in downtown Los Angeles, said Wednesday that it was joining the growing list of events to be canceled because of coronavirus fears.

The fair, scheduled for April 3-5, is produced by Printed Matter, a nonprofit that helps artists publish and distribute books. The celebration of these books and the publishing industry that supports them usually includes hundreds of booths offering limited-edition prints, hand-crafted artist books and obscure titles by small presses. But vendors come from around the world, including a number countries hit hardest by the coronavirus, including China, Japan and Italy.

“Although we will all miss it this year, we know canceling it is in the best interest of everyone in the extended MOCA and L.A. Art Book Fair’s communities,” according to the letter MOCA released with Printed Matter’s announcement. “The health and safety of our friends and neighbors are our top priority.”

