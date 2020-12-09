L.A. assemblyman introduces bill to require new police officers be at least 25 or have bachelor’s degree

In what he describes as an effort to clamp down on excessive use of force, a California assemblyman representing South Los Angeles introduced a bill that would require new police recruits and prison guards to be at least 25 years old or have a bachelor’s degree.

Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer on Monday introduced the Peace officer Education and Age Conditions for Employment Act, or “PEACE act,” saying older officers would be less likely to use excessive force.

Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, chairman of the Assembly Public Safety Committee is seen during a hearing in Sacramento on April 9, 2019. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

“This data-driven bill relies on years of study and new understandings of brain development to ensure that only those officers capable of high level decision-making and judgment in tense situations are entrusted with working in our communities and correctional facilities,” the Democrat said in a statement.

Currently, California law requires that officers be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or the equivalent.

“Law enforcement officers are required to make split-second decisions to protect the health and safety of the public and address dangerous situations. A young adult with a still developing brain may struggle during events that require quick decision making and judgments,” the bill reads.

The bill cites studies that found links between age, education and use of force.

“Excessive force at the hands of law enforcement that leads to grave injury or death not only tears apart families and communities but erodes trust in law enforcement,” the assemblyman said. “My community, like many others is all too familiar with police violence and physical force.”

Jones-Sawyer’s district includes the South Los Angeles neighborhoods of Historic South-Central, Exposition Park, Vermont- Slauson and Vermont Square.

The assemblyman, who has promoted policies to reduce mass incarceration, clashed with California’s corrections officers union during his reelection campaign and the union posted pictures and video online obscuring the lawmaker’s face with a bull’s-eye, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“The new standards will transform departments across the state and mark a transition in addressing the root causes behind excessive use of force by focusing on a trainee’s ability to utilize critical thinking in dangerous situations,” Jones-Sawyer’s office said.