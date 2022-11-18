The L.A. Auto Show kicks off this weekend, bringing thousands of dazzling new cars and exciting concepts to explore.

Visitors can take an up-close look at thousands of new models from their favorite automakers on the showroom floor.

The show is taking over the L.A. Convention Center from Nov. 18-27.

Test driving will be available for indoor, outdoor and street driving. Plenty of electric vehicles, both production and concepts, will be debuting

“The Garage Aftermarket” will feature a “30,000-square-foot display from Rockin’ Chicano, a family-owned business that specializes in lowrider culture with sarape jackets, Mexican blankets and accessories as well as Vintage Chariots, purveyors of premium automotive-inspired retail clothing.” This area will also feature 60 vendors showcasing custom rides, collectibles, lifestyle and aftermarket items.

Formula Drift car demos will take place on Nov. 25-26 featuring professional drivers.

Family activities will also be on site including pet adoptions, scavenger hunts, celebrity and sports autograph signings, luxury ride-ons and more.

Tickets and exhibit information can be found on the L.A. Auto show’s website.