L.A.-based charity helping provide aid to Ukrainians in need of medical care

With countless Ukrainians in need after the invasion by Russia, one local charity is stepping in to help.

The Children of War Foundation is an all-volunteer group of doctors, nurses and support staff who travel to some of the world’s most unforgiving places to help those most vulnerable.

Next, they’re headed to Ukraine.

“What you’re seeing on TV is what we see all the time when we’re called into these places,” said pediatric surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Hammoudeh.

In Eastern Europe, Hammoudeh said COWF will likely encounter “secondary crush injuries, burn injuries, shrapnel, explosive improvised device injuries” and other wounds of war.

While the physical injuries can be bad enough, the mental toll can also weigh heavily on children caught up in war, he added.

““It’s devastating, because it is a generational loss. It’s not just the injury, the physical injury, there is a psychological component of it,” Hammoudeh said. “Imagine you lose your home, you lose your family. Really that can almost be more devastating than the shrapnel injuries and the burn injuries.”

To learn more about COWF or to donate, visit their website.