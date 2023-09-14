A priest with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara, 38, of Long Beach, allegedly possessed more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material, including pictures and videos of minors under 12, officials said.

Martinez-Guevara is a member of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit and is associated with several churches, including Our Lady of Guadalupe in Oxnard.

He was under investigation after several reports were made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, officials said. Investigators later determined that Martinez-Guevara was allegedly in possession of the images, which mostly included boys.

Martinez-Guevara was arrested on Wednesday, and search warrants were served at the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit in Long Beach where he lives. The religious institution is next to St. Maria Goretti Church and the church’s school.

Investigators believe there could be more victims involved in this case, and encourage anyone who may have been victimized by Martinez-Guevara to make a report with their local police department.

Martinez-Guevara is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. He is being held on $750,000 bail.