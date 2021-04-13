L.A. billboard icon Angelyne, former porn star Mary Carey say they’ll run to replace Newsom if recall qualifies

Angelyne arrives at the Opening Night of “Rock of Ages” at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 15, 2011. (Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Pantages Theatre)

And so it begins. With organizers of the recall effort to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom on the cusp of triggering a special election, a colorful cast of hopefuls who want to replace the Democratic leader has started to emerge — including a few familiar faces.

Former porn star Mary Carey and Los Angeles billboard icon Angelyne, both of whom ran in the 2003 recall election to replace then-Gov. Gray Davis, have announced they will run to succeed Newsom as governor should the recall effort qualify for the ballot.

“I have big plans for California, and it is time for someone with a new attitude from outside of mainstream politics to lead,” Carey, whose real name is Mary Cook, said in a statement Tuesday. “I can promise you — it won’t take long before all Californians will be satisfied with my job performance.”

Often spotted cruising around L.A. in her hot pink Corvette, Angelyne told Los Angeles magazine that, should she succeed, she’ll still be on the move.

