L.A. public school campuses unlikely to reopen until at least January, board leaders say

Los Angeles public school campuses are unlikely to reopen before January, at the earliest, as the county’s rising COVID-19 infections prevent in-person classes for the vast majority of students in the nation’s second-largest school district, two leaders from the school board told The Times.

L.A. Unified School District Board of Education President Richard Vladovic and Vice President Jackie Goldberg cited similar concerns in separate interviews: safety foremost, but also the academic disruption that would result from changing schedules and classes so close to the end of the semester.

“If you look at a calendar, it would be difficult to do,” Vladovic said of a mid-semester switch. “I think best-case scenario is there’ll be some form of return in January, whatever that is.”

“It’s more complicated than anyone could imagine on a school site — the complexities and the interrelationships, because of our varied instructional programming,” he added.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.