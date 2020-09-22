L.A. challenges LAPD officer’s lawsuit alleging harassment by Garcetti aide

L.A. City Hall is seen in an undated photo. (Richard Derk/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles city attorneys took aim Monday at allegations by a former bodyguard for Mayor Eric Garcetti who claimed in a lawsuit that he had been sexually harassed by a longtime advisor to the mayor.

In a nine-page court filing, city attorneys said LAPD Officer Matthew Garza’s complaint failed to “state facts” sufficient to bring the lawsuit, which alleged that the city subjected him to a hostile work environment in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Garza, who worked on the mayor’s security detail, sued the city in July, alleging that Garcetti consultant Rick Jacobs made crude sexual comments and touched him inappropriately over several years.

City attorneys also argued that Garza waited too long to sue under the statute of limitations. Garza also never reported the alleged harassment, city attorneys wrote.

