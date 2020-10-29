L.A. Chargers player tests positive for coronavirus, team says

A general view of the Los Angeles Chargers are seen as the national anthem is played before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

A Los Angeles Chargers player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.

The organization was informed of the positive test result late Wednesday night, according to a statement from the Chargers.

They did not release the player’s name, but said he is now self-quarantining. His close contacts were identified through contact tracing, and those with the team will stay home and take part in meetings virtually, the statement said.

It’s unclear, however, whether the positive coronavirus test will have any affect on the Chargers game against the Broncos in Denver this Sunday. Both teams have 2-4 records and are tied for last place in the AFC West division.

“We continue to operate in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance,” the statement read. “As has been the case since day one of this pandemic, the health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority.”

The Chargers’ facility in Costa Mesa, Hoag Performance Center, will remain open for now. The team is still following its normal practice and meeting schedule, with the latter happening entirely online.

No additional information has been release.

