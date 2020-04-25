L.A. County residents urged to call 911 about domestic violence amid drop in reports during stay-at-home orders

City and county officials in Los Angeles have launched the ‘Behind Closed Doors’ public safety campaign to encourage residents to report violence in homes, particularly while they remain under stay-at-home orders.

There has been a 47% drop in reported physical child abuse and a 67% drop in reported sexual child abuse, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said at briefing Friday. However, city officials say they are worried that the decline is not because less crimes are happening, but rather because they’re happening behind closed doors and are not being reported.

“What goes on behind closed doors can remain invisible and sometimes be deadly,” Feuer said. “I’m alarmed at what appears to be a dramatic decline in reporting of crimes against our kids, our seniors, and individuals in abusive relationships.”

The ‘Behind Closed Doors’ campaign alerts delivery personnel, home repair workers, neighbors, family and friends to immediately text or call 911 if they believe someone needs help.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said at the briefing, urging people to report suspected violence even if they are not sure.

The initiative aims to educate the public on recognizing signs of abuse, provides resources and information, encourages people to be alert and aware of in-home crimes, and to report such incidents.

With people staying inside and having less contact, incidents of domestic abuse, child abuse and elder abuse seem to be decreasing but that may be due to the fact that people who may normally report it now aren’t around to see it, officials said.

“Traditionally, we have depended upon teachers, medical professional and others in the community to report these crimes when their victims cannot or more often than not, will no,” Lacey said.

Fliers about the campaign have been put up at essential businesses such as grocery stores and LAUSD food centers, listing information about hotlines, shelteres, legal aid and government services.

“Domestic violence and sexual violence has been an epidemic for years, and now we have a pandemic,” said Patti Giggans, director of Peace Over Violence nonprofit.

Counselors responding to calls at the hotlines can help callers develop safety plans while they are at home, Giggans said.

Calls to the national domestic violence hotline are up 50%, but in L.A., there are 10 fewer crime reports for instances of domestic violence per day, LAPD Chief Michael Moore said at a city briefing Wednesday.

“That’s going in the wrong direction for what we believe is going on behind closed doors,” he said, urging people to report the cases.

LAPD will respond and help connect victims with safe shelters, Moore said.

City officials have expanded space in such shelters, in part thanks to donations such as that of Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who each committed to giving $2.1 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to assist domestic violence victims with few places to turn during the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

To report an emergency, call or text 911.

Resources to report domestic violence are listed on a flier for the “Behind Closed Doors” public safety campaign.