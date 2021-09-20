L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer wants to double size of City Council, slash salaries

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer said he opposes any effort to give a tax break to the developer of a hotel planned in Koreatown.(Mike Balsamo/AP)

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer said Monday that if elected mayor, he would pursue a ballot measure to double the number of City Council districts — while also slashing the salaries of each council member.

Feuer, running in the June 2022 election to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, said those two changes would make city government more accountable, causing each council member to represent half as many people, allowing them toknow the neighborhoods in their districts more intimately.

“The closer you can get to the people you serve, the more likely it is that you’re going to be responsive to their needs and get the job done,” he said.

Feuer said that as mayor, he would work to put the measure on the 2024 election ballot, using the power of the position to gather signatures and “galvanize the public.”

