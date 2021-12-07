City Council approves L.A. redistricting map

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to finalize its new set of district maps for the next 10 years, bringing a quiet end to a frequently contentious redistricting process.

On a 13-0 vote, council members approved a redistricting ordinance that places Koreatown in a single council district, reworks political boundaries in the San Fernando Valley and ensures that USC and Exposition Park remain in the South Los Angeles district represented by Councilman Curren Price.

Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson has pushed without success in recent weeks to have Exposition Park — which includes the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Banc of California Stadium and the California African American Museum— moved out of Price’s district and into his own. On social media, Harris-Dawson said his district lacks major economic assets, describing the issue as a matter of “Black equity, representation and fairness.”

Harris-Dawson’s district, which also takes in a portion of South Los Angeles, is the only one in the city with a voting population that is majority Black. On Tuesday morning, he urged his constituents on Instagram to call in to the council meeting, saying he was “fighting for the future of all of South LA.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.