L.A. city council drafts new plan for spending $88 million on communities of color

For months, L.A. politicians have wrestled with how to spend tens of millions of dollars cut from the city’s Police Department budget after protests erupted over George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis last May.

A draft plan approved by the L.A. City Council in December would have devoted $88 million to youth and recreation programs, neighborhood beautification initiatives, job and business programs, nonprofit services and more.

But that proposal ran into opposition from the police chief and the police union, as well as Mayor Eric Garcetti. The mayor vetoed the plan, saying the reprogrammed money should focus more heavily on racial justice, income inequality and community safety programs.

Now, that veto is on the table Tuesday at the City Council. The council appears poised to override the mayor, while also putting forward a more detailed proposal that seems to hew closer to his vision for the money.

