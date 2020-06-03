L.A. City Council members introduce motion to reduce police funding as calls to ‘defund the LAPD’ echoed in protests

Los Angeles City Council members on Wednesday introduced a motion to cut up to $150 million in funding to the L.A. Police Department.

Council President Nury Martinez and councilmembers Herb Wesson, Curren Price and Monica Rodriguez introduced the legislation to reprioritize public safety funds, reinvesting them in other services, including those “to uplift disenfranchised communities.”

“We need to rethink what it is that makes people safer and makes communities stronger… there is no doubt that communities of color suffer disproportionally from negatives interactions with police,” the motion reads.

The new legislation comes as calls to “defund the LAPD” have been echoed in protests throughout the city, on social media by Black Lives Matter and other activist groups, and in the voices of members of the public who addressed officials in Tuesday’s heated L.A. Police Commission meeting.

Criticism of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s budget for the fiscal year has heightened in recent days as officers met protesters with rubber bullets. During the L.A. Police Commission, many called for the adopting of a “People’s Budget.”

“The cuts sought, between $100 million and $150 million, come as the City leaders reassess how the city allocates public safety funding, given the recent murder of George Floyd and, in particular, racism focused on Black Americans, including here in the City of Los Angeles highlighted with a groundswell of support by the Black Lives Matter movement,” officials said in a news release.

Currently, the mayor’s budget provides a 7% spending increase for the LAPD and nearly $41 million in bonuses, with the department taking up nearly 18% of the city’s overall $10.5-billion budget, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On Wednesday, city council officials said Garcetti supports the reduced LAPD funding. He had yet to comment on the motion.

A committee will meet Monday to begin deliberations on the city’s budget before it goes into effect on July 1.

“The City of Los Angeles is in the midst of a health and economic pandemic unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes,” Martinez said in a written statement. “Following the gruesome murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, we are also in the midst of a social and racial justice crisis of epic proportions where the good people of Los Angeles, as well as the nation, are asking their leaders to re-examine our priorities and to commit to taking a giant leap forward in recognizing and ending racism against Black Americans.”

Wesson called the proposed budget cuts “a step in the right direction.”

“Our only path forward is to dismantle the systems that are designed to harm people of color,” he said. “A preliminary cut to the LAPD budget will not solve everything, but it’s a step toward becoming the city we aspire to be.”

Today we intrdcd a motion to cut funding to the LAPD, as we reset our priorities in the wake of the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & the #BlackLivesMatter call that we all support to end racism. This is just one small step. We cannot talk about change, we have to be about change. pic.twitter.com/hR1tBAqwHP — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) June 3, 2020

