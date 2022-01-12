L.A. to consider renaming street after legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández

A motion to formally rename a street in Boyle Heights after Mexican singer and actor Vicente Fernández will be considered at a Los Angeles City Council meeting Wednesday.

Fernández, a musical icon who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys, died Dec. 12, at the age of 81.

The move to rename Bailey Street, located between 1st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, will be introduced by Councilmember Kevin de León during Wednesday morning’s virtual meeting.

“The street to be named in his honor is appropriately adjacent to the Los Angeles’ historic Mariachi Plaza,” a news release announcing the motion read.

The cultural legend attracted fans throughout the world, particularly among immigrant communities, the news release stated.

The city of Pico Rivera is considering a similar action as officials there are looking into changing Sports Arena Road to Avenida Vicente Fernández, according to the city’s official Twitter account.

Fernández performed at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena and “entertained residents and others numerous times,” according to the tweet.

Fernández sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films. He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1988.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for the audience,” Fernández’s family posted on his official Instagram account when his death was announced. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”