A Brentwood home once occupied by movie star Marilyn Monroe has been temporarily saved from demolition as the Los Angeles City Council passed a motion on Friday to designate it a historic site.

The motion, introduced by Councilwoman Traci Park, recommends that the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission or the director of planning review the 2,900-square-foot Spanish colonial-style home to determine if can be listed among the city’s historic cultural monuments.

“It is imperative that the City’s historic-cultural treasures be celebrated, and foremost, that its historical sites be preserved for future generations. As such, the historic-cultural merits of this property need to be assessed,” the motion reads.

An aerial view of a Brentwood home once belonging to iconic actress Marilyn Monroe is seen on Sept. 6, 2023. (KTLA)

On Friday, the city’s Board of Building and Safety Commissioners sent the home’s current owners a notice of intent to revoke the permit request to demolish the estate.

“Under the Cultural Heritage Ordinance, this action immediately triggers a temporary stay on all building permits while the matter is under consideration by the Cultural Heritage Commission and City Council,“ the letter from the board reads. “Also, the property, regardless of whether a permit exists or does not exist, shall not be demolished, substantially altered or removed.”

The letter further explains that the permit to demolish was “issued in error.”

“This home is more than just a brick and mortar building, it is a symbol of her journey and our identity as Angelenos,” Park said during a news conference Friday. “This home must be preserved as a crucial piece of Hollywood’s and the city of Los Angeles’ history, culture and legacy.”

The estate, nestled in a quiet neighborhood on Fifth Helena Drive boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The current owners purchased it in 2017 for $8.3 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Marilyn Monroe leaves the home she briefly shared with Joe Di Maggio in a car driven by her attorney, Jerry Giesler. (Getty Images)

It was built in 1929, according to the city.

Monroe’s body was discovered in the home in 1962 after an overdose.

The proposed demolition sparked a social media outcry and a push to preserve the home.

A petition to stop the demolition has garnered more than 4,900 signatures.